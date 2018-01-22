Boston considers regulating short-term rentals on Airbnb
Boston is looking to regulate short-term rentals advertised on Airbnb and other
Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh said Monday he'll file a proposed ordinance to track and regulate the rentals of bedrooms, apartments or entire houses for days or weeks at a time to visitors and tourists.
The proposal requires City Council approval.
Walsh says his plan will deter landlords from converting too many housing units into short-term rentals. Housing advocates complain the rentals amount to unregulated hotels that exacerbate an already tight housing market.
Walsh's proposal requires short-term rental operators register with the city, pay an annual fee and limit the number of nights a unit can be booked per year.
Airbnb and other booking platforms would also be required to provide the city monthly data on rental listings.
