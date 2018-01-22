Brazil Supreme Court suspends swearing-in of labour minister
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — The head of Brazil's Supreme Court has put the swearing-in of the nominee for
The uproar over lawmaker Cristiane Brasil's appointment is yet another blow to President Michel Temer's administration, which has been beset by scandal that has led several ministers to resign. Temer himself faced two sets of corruption charges, but Congress voted to spare him a trial while he is in office.
The Supreme Court announced Monday that its president, Carmen Lucia, was suspending Brasil's swearing-in until the case could be fully examined.
The Movement of Independent Labor Lawyers argues Brasil is not fit for office because
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What would landing Amazon H2Q mean for Toronto's already red-hot housing market?
-
Living wage stickers on Calgary business windows draw compliments, criticism
-
Woman confirmed as victim in second suspicious death in Dartmouth: Halifax police
-
'We want to make school for everybody:’ A look inside the new Dartmouth South Academy