Californians who fled mudslides may start going home Jan. 31
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Authorities say they hope to start allowing residents to return by month's end to Southern California
Officials said Sunday that it will be a gradual process getting residents back into homes in Montecito, where at least 21 people were killed during flash floods Jan. 9. A 17-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl remain missing.
The coastal town's narrow streets are clogged with bulldozers and utility trucks as crews remove mud and boulders and rebuild drainage pipes and power lines.
Robert Lewin, director of Santa Barbara County's office of emergency management, said it may be into February before natural gas service is restored.
A major highway reopened Sunday after a nearly two-week closure caused by the mudslides.
