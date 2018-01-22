Connecticut theatre director accused of sexual misconduct
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Connecticut
Long Wharf Theatre board chair Laura Pappano says she placed Gordon Edelstein on leave Monday following a report by The New York Times.
The newspaper says it interviewed four women on the record who alleged unwanted sexual contact by Edelstein since his arrival in 2002, including one who complained to
Pappano says they knew of no instance in which a complaint was filed and not dealt with. She says many accusations detailed by the newspaper weren't previously reported.
Edelstein didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.
