Diamond says he has Parkinson's, retires from touring
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Neil Diamond is retiring from touring after he says he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Days shy of his 77th birthday, the rock legend is
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer offered his "sincerest apologies" to those who planned to go to his shows and says he plans to still write, record and work on other projects "for a long time to come."
Diamond's numerous hits include "Sweet Caroline," ''America," ''Love on the Rocks" and "Hello Again."
Diamond turns 77 on Wednesday and will get the lifetime achievement award at Sunday's Grammy awards.
___
Online:
http://www.neildiamond.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'We want to make school for everybody:’ A look inside the new Dartmouth South Academy
-
Urban Etiquette: Must I remove my shoes in other people's homes?
-
Living wage stickers on Calgary business windows draw compliments, criticism
-
‘He would not kill anybody,’ says sister of man charged in Gay Village slayings