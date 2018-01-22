Egypt says 2 policemen to stand trial over detainee's death
A
A
Share via Email
CAIRO — Egypt's state news agency says two policemen will go on trial next month on charges of killing a detainee.
Dozens of people attacked a police station in Cairo's Mokattam
The state-run MENA news agency said the two policemen will go on trial Feb. 15. No date has been set for the protesters.
Anger at widespread police brutality helped spark the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak. Rights groups say mistreatment and torture are still widespread in Egyptian prisons, allegations denied by the government.
Egypt banned all unauthorized protests in 2013 as part of a sweeping crackdown on dissent.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What would landing Amazon H2Q mean for Toronto's already red-hot housing market?
-
Living wage stickers on Calgary business windows draw compliments, criticism
-
Woman confirmed as victim in second suspicious death in Dartmouth: Halifax police
-
'We want to make school for everybody:’ A look inside the new Dartmouth South Academy