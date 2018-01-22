Ejector seat maker admits safety violations in pilot's death

LONDON — An ejector seat maker has acknowledged breaching health and safety laws in connection with the death of a pilot belonging to Britain's Red Arrows aerobatic display team.

Martin-Baker Aircraft Ltd. pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday to health and safety violations in the death of 35-year-old Flt. Lt. Sean Cunningham.

South-African born Cunningham was on the ground and going through pre-flight checks on Nov. 8, 2011, when he was ejected from his Hawk T1 aircraft. The parachute did not deploy and he later died in the hospital.