Emergency official: 5 missing after Oklahoma rig explosion

QUINTON, Okla. — An emergency official says five people are missing after an explosion at a drilling rig in eastern Oklahoma.

Pittsburg County Emergency Manager Director Kevin Enloe tells KOTV that at least three medical helicopters landed at the site following the Monday morning explosion. He says five people are missing.

The explosion occurred west of the town of Quinton, about 100 miles (161 kilometres ) southeast of Tulsa.

Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Keli Cain tells The Associated Press that it wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries or fatalities.