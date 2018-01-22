EU open to send Zimbabwe vote monitors, wants credible polls
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BRUSSELS — The European Union says it stands ready to send election monitors to Zimbabwe and hopes that free and fair polls can be held soon.
EU foreign ministers said in a statement Monday that "the upcoming electoral process will be an essential step" in helping to re-establish the rule of law in Zimbabwe.
They said "the EU would consider
The ministers
President Emmerson Mnangagwa says elections will be held in May or June. He is under pressure to deliver a credible vote to cement his legitimacy after taking power with military help in November from longtime ruler Robert Mugabe.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Urban Etiquette: Must I remove my shoes in other people's homes?
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Why a tax-free savings account is a great way to save money
-
Protest controversial speakers like Jordan Peterson, but don't shut them down: Turk
-
Living wage stickers on Calgary business windows draw compliments, criticism