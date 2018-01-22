Ex-lawmaker asks for another 30 days before going to prison
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Florida congresswoman Corrine Brown is asking a federal judge to extend by 30 days the date she must report to prison for her fraud conviction.
Brown's attorneys filed the request Monday in federal court in Jacksonville.
The 71-year-old Corrine Brown was sentenced to five years in prison and three years' probation for fraud and lying on her tax returns about a purported charity for poor students she used as a personal slush fund.
U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Corrigan already extended her prison report date to Jan. 29 while her legal team filed the appeal.
He denied her request to remain free while the appeals process plays out.
Brown is appealing Corrigan's dismissal of a juror during the trial who claimed the "Holy Spirit" told him she was innocent.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tristan Cleveland: Stop blaming obese people for obesity, when Halifax planning is more to blame
-
Halifax police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant in human trafficking probe
-
‘He would not kill anybody,’ says sister of man charged in Gay Village slayings
-
'We want to make school for everybody:’ A look inside the new Dartmouth South Academy