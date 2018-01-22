Final respects given to S. Carolina officer killed in ambush
A
A
Share via Email
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The funeral for a South Carolina sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed in an ambush has started at a church in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Three officers who were also wounded in the attack attended the service Monday for York County Det. Mike Doty. The wounded officers were in their wheelchairs just in front of Doty's flag-draped coffin.
Authorities say Doty was shot Jan. 16 by Christian McCall. Investigators say McCall's wife had called 911 to report he was attacking her and then McCall took off into the woods.
Investigators say McCall shot an officer handling a police dog, then ambushed Doty and two other SWAT team members looking for him. McCall was shot and is recovering.
SWAT team members were in camouflage uniforms at Doty's funeral.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tristan Cleveland: Stop blaming obese people for obesity, when Halifax planning is more to blame
-
Halifax police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant in human trafficking probe
-
‘He would not kill anybody,’ says sister of man charged in Gay Village slayings
-
'We want to make school for everybody:’ A look inside the new Dartmouth South Academy