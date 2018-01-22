Florida deputy fatally shoots man during traffic stop
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — A Florida sheriff's deputy fatally shot a driver while attempting to stop him.
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey told news outlets that the man was driving erratically Sunday evening when a deputy tried to stop him. The vehicle eventually stopped but then the driver took off again.
Ivey says deputies used stop sticks which flattened three tires, but then used a pit
He said it wasn't clear how many shots were fired. The deputy was placed on leave with pay as the incident is investigated.
Ivey didn't identify the person killed or the deputy who was involved.
