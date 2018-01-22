German authorities tell Audi to recall diesels

FRANKFURT — A spokeswoman for Germany's transport ministry says Volkswagen's Audi brand is being told to recall 127,000 diesel cars that reduce emissions controls when not being tested.

Ministry spokeswoman Svenja Friedrich said that the motor transport agency had found that Audi diesel engines designed to meet the latest Euro 6 emissions standard offered "no reduction" of harmful nitrogen oxides under real driving conditions.

She said 77,600 of the cars were registered in Germany and that the affected models were: the A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Q5, SQ5 and Q7. Audi must first agree on a fix with the agency and then notify owners of the repair action. An engine warming functions aimed at reducing emissions