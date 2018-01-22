Germany, France mark anniversary of friendship treaty

BERLIN — German and French lawmakers are stressing the need for closer co-operation between the two nations as they mark the 55th anniversary of the signing of the Elysee friendship treaty.

At a special German parliamentary session, French National Assembly President Francois de Rugy told lawmakers Monday that multilateralism "is the secret of success of Europe."

He said that "strengthening of the co-operation between our two countries is a precondition for strengthening Europe."

German lawmakers approved a joint Franco-German resolution acknowledging the importance of the 1963 Elysee treaty, which marked the post-World War II reconciliation between France and Germany, and calling for a new follow-up treaty to "deepen" the partnership.