Germany, France mark anniversary of friendship treaty
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BERLIN — German and French lawmakers are stressing the need for closer
At a special German parliamentary session, French National Assembly President Francois de Rugy told lawmakers Monday that multilateralism "is the secret of success of Europe."
He said that "strengthening of the
German lawmakers approved a joint Franco-German resolution acknowledging the importance of the 1963 Elysee treaty, which marked the post-World War II reconciliation between France and Germany, and calling for a new follow-up treaty to "deepen" the partnership.
German lawmakers were to participate later in the day in a French parliament session to pass an identical resolution.