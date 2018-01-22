Head of Britain's army warns of eroding capability

LONDON — Britain's army chief says the country's ability to withstand attack and respond to threats is being eroded by a lack of investment in the military, increasing pressure on the government to boost defence spending.

Gen. Nick Carter says in excerpts of a speech to be delivered Monday that Britain has been left exposed to adversaries such as Russia, which already boast capabilities Britain would struggle to match.

Carter says "state-based competition is now being employed in more novel and increasingly integrated ways and we must be ready to deal with them."