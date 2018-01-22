Hotel evacuated after man shoots out glass lobby door
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A hotel in suburban Atlanta has been evacuated after a man entered and opened fire in the lobby.
Henry County police Capt. Joey Smith told news outlets that it happened around 6:45 a.m. Monday when the man fired at least one shot, shattering the glass lobby door at the Home2 Suites by Hilton. He says officers found the suspect upstairs.
Smith says no guests or employees at the hotel were injured.
Smith says the suspect was carried out of the hotel on a stretcher with cuts on his limbs. Investigators say he claims people were chasing him.
The suspect's identity was not released. He has been taken into custody. Police released no information on any possible charges.
McDonough is about 30 miles southeast of Atlanta.
