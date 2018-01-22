India, Pakistan continue trading fire and blame in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — Officials say Indian and Pakistani soldiers have again targeted each other's posts and villages along their volatile frontier in disputed Kashmir after a day's lull, killing at least one civilian.

Fighting erupted overnight as the rivals traded gunfire and shelling until dawn Monday, leaving a civilian dead and three others injured on the Indian side.

The recent flare-up has left 13 civilians and nine soldiers dead on the two sides and sent tens of thousands of residents fleeing from their homes.

Most of the fighting is taking place along the portion of the frontier where each country has a paramilitary border force separating Indian-controlled Kashmir and the Pakistani province of Punjab.