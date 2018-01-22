Iraqi parliament sets May 12 as date for national elections

BAGHDAD — Iraq's parliament has approved May 12 as the date for holding national elections despite calls from the country's Sunni community to delay the vote until the return of nearly 3 million people displaced by the fight against the Islamic State group.

Shiite lawmaker, Abbas al-Bayati, says the legislative body "unanimously" approved the date, which was proposed by the government, at Monday's session.

The deeply-divided parliament failed many times to set the date, prompting the country's Supreme Court to issue a ruling on Sunday against any further delay.

The over three-year-old fight against IS has left most of the Sunni areas in northern and western Iraq in ruins, and poor public services have exacerbated the situation.