Jury selected in police corruption trial in Baltimore
BALTIMORE — Twelve jurors and four alternates have been selected in the trial of two officers charged in one of the largest scandals in the Baltimore police department's history.
The jury was picked from a statewide pool on Monday, the trial's opening day. Opening statements are expected Tuesday.
Detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor are two of eight indicted members of a disbanded police unit called the Gun Trace Task Force. They have pleaded not guilty to racketeering and robbery charges.
Six other indicted Baltimore officers have pleaded guilty. Four of them may testify as witnesses for the government.
The members of the rogue gun recovery unit are accused of falsifying evidence, shaking down citizens and defrauding their department.
The trial is expected to last up to four weeks.
