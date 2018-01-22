Life sentence for killing stemming from Devils hat comment
PHILADELPHIA — A man convicted of stabbing another man to death near a popular Philadelphia park because of a comment about the killer's New Jersey Devils hat has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Forty-two-year-old Steven Simminger was convicted of murder for the 2016 killing of 24-year-old Colin McGovern in Rittenhouse Square.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Judge J. Scott O'Keefe on Monday added a consecutive 2 1/2- to 5-year term on a weapons count. The judge says the defendant "went out looking for trouble that night" and had shown no remorse.
