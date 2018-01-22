Louvre Abu Dhabi reportedly replaces map missing Qatar
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A state-linked newspaper in the United Arab Emirates says the Louvre Abu Dhabi has replaced a map at the museum that didn't show Qatar amid a diplomatic crisis pitting Doha against four Arab nations — including the UAE.
The report Monday by The National, an English-language newspaper in Abu Dhabi, quoted a statement from the museum saying "the inaccuracy was an oversight and so we have replaced the map on display."
The map was in a children's section at the museum.
The museum did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
Qataris online had criticized the map as an effort to erase their peninsular nation amid the diplomatic crisis.
The crisis began June 5 and saw Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE all boycott Qatar.
