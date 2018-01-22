Man gets at least 23 years in prison for school stabbings
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A man who pleaded guilty to stabbing 20 fellow students and a security guard at his suburban Pittsburgh high school will spend at least 23 years in prison with a maximum of six decades.
Hribal pleaded guilty in October to a weapons charge and numerous attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges.
Hribal was 16 when he used two eight-inch kitchen knives to stab and slash his way through the hallways of Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville before classes began on April 9, 2014.
Four students were critically injured at the school near Pittsburgh, including one who required a liver transplant. All survived and have since recovered.
This story has been corrected to show the dateline is Greensburg, not Pittsburgh.
