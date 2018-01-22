Mattis says Turkey gave US notice about airstrikes in Syria

JAKARTA, Indonesia — U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis says Turkey gave the U.S. military advance notice of its airstrikes against Kurdish targets in northern Syria.

Mattis defended Turkey, calling it a trusted NATO ally with "legitimate security concerns" about Syria.

Speaking to reporters travelling with him overnight Sunday to Jakarta, Indonesia, Mattis said diplomats are working on a solution to Turkey's armed confrontation with Syrian Kurds, who have been the key U.S. military ally in battling the Islamic State in Syria.