Mount Rushmore open, but with no federal services
KEYSTONE, S.D. — Mount Rushmore National Memorial remains accessible during the federal government shutdown, but there are no visitor services provided by the National Park Service.
Those include public information, restrooms, trash collection and maintenance of roads and facilities, including plowing park roads. The sculpture lights also remain off during the shutdown.
Some concession services provided by non-government workers are available, including Carver's Marketplace.
