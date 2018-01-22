Officials seek help about what to do with pro-white manager
JACKMAN, Maine — Officials in a rural Maine community are reaching out for help regarding what to do about their town manager, who has publicly espoused white separatist views.
Maine Municipal Association spokesman Eric Conrad said Monday that Jackman town officials have been in touch with the association for guidance about how to respond. He says the association has provided help, but declined to elaborate about specifics.
Officials are set to meet with Kawczynski on Tuesday morning about his future as the top administrator in the small town. Kawczynski has said his views on race don't interfere with his work but that he expects to be fired.
