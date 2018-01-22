Ohio ex-trooper gets 30 days in jail for theft of seized gun

DELAWARE, Ohio — A former State Highway Patrol lieutenant has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years of probation on a theft conviction for stealing a gun seized in another Ohio investigation.

WCMH-TV reports that a Delaware County judge last week also sentenced 48-year-old William Elschlager, of Marietta, to perform 200 hours of community service and to pay a $1,000 fine.

Elschlager's attorney, Sam Shamansky, said Monday that the judge was impartial and the sentence was appropriate.

Elschlager was previously a Marietta post commander in southern Ohio's Washington County. He is separately accused of stalking a subordinate's wife after she ended their affair.

He has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including deprivation of civil rights in that case. That trial has been rescheduled for early March.

___