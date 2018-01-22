Philanthropists donate $100 million to 2 Boston hospitals

BOSTON — A telecommunications executive and his wife have given gifts worth a combined $100 million to two Boston hospitals to support innovation and patient care.

Rob and Karen Hale announced Monday that Boston Children's Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital will each get $50 million.

Karen Hale says they have seen devastating diseases directly affect family and friends and are "committed to finding cures and helping more patients walk away with a victory."

The Hales serve on the Children's Hospital board of trustees and have chaired numerous fundraising events for Brigham and Women's.

Rob Hale is the CEO of Quincy-based Granite Telecommunications.