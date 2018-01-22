Philippine volcano spews fountains of lava, big ash plumes
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' most active volcano has spewed fountains of lava and massive ash plumes overnight after authorities warned a violent eruption may be imminent.
The lava fountains reached up to 700
An explosive eruption Monday was the most powerful since the volcano started acting up more than a week ago.
Disaster officials in Albay province, where Mayon lies, say more than 30,000 people are staying in evacuation
Officials raised Mayon's alert level to four on a scale of five, meaning a violent eruption is possible within hours or days. The danger zone expanded to 8
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Living wage stickers on Calgary business windows draw compliments, criticism
-
Urban Etiquette: Must I remove my shoes in other people's homes?
-
What would landing Amazon H2Q mean for Toronto's already red-hot housing market?
-
‘He would not kill anybody,’ says sister of man charged in Gay Village slayings