Philippine volcano spews fountains of lava, big ash plumes

Residents, wearing masks, go on their daily business as Mayon volcano's eruption plunge some townships in darkness Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 in Legazpi city, Albay province, around 340 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippines' most active volcano erupted Monday prompting the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology to raise the Alert level to 4 from last week's alert level 3. (AP Photo/Dan Amaranto)

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' most active volcano has spewed fountains of lava and massive ash plumes overnight after authorities warned a violent eruption may be imminent.

The lava fountains reached up to 700 metres (2,300 feet) above Mount Mayon's crater and ash plumes rose up to 3 kilometres (1.9 miles) from Monday night to before daybreak Tuesday.

An explosive eruption Monday was the most powerful since the volcano started acting up more than a week ago.

Disaster officials in Albay province, where Mayon lies, say more than 30,000 people are staying in evacuation centres .

Officials raised Mayon's alert level to four on a scale of five, meaning a violent eruption is possible within hours or days. The danger zone expanded to 8 kilometres (5 miles) from the crater, affecting thousands more residents.

