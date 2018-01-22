Pilot, passenger escape burning plane at New Jersey airport

WANTAGE, N.J. — Two people have safely escaped a burning private airplane that caught fire minutes after landing at a small New Jersey airport.

State police say a pilot and a passenger were aboard the single-engine Cessna 210 that landed around 2:45 a.m. Sunday at Sussex Airport in Wantage. The fire broke out minutes later while the plane was on the runway and was soon extinguished .

State police say a mechanical likely responsible, but the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The names of the pilot and the passenger were not released. The departure location was unclear.