Police: Eagles fan who collided with pole in subway is OK
PHILADELPHIA — Transit police say an overzealous Philadelphia Eagles fan whose attempt to rally subway passengers went viral when he ran into a concrete pole is OK.
The mishap occurred as Philadelphia celebrated the Eagles' 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game Sunday night.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Thomas Emmet Ashton, who recorded the video , says the super fan in the Brian Dawkins jersey was running alongside the train trying to rally passengers before he crashed into a pole.
Transit Police Chief Tom Nestel says the man jumped up, gave his friends a high-five sign and caught the next train. He hasn't been identified.
