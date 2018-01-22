Polish gov't pressured to act following report on neo-Nazis

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's right-wing government is facing pressure to act forcefully against far-right extremists following the weekend broadcast of Polish neo-Nazis dressing in Nazi German uniforms and praising Adolf Hitler.

Private news channel TVN24 broadcast hidden-camera footage Saturday of neo-Nazis celebrating what would have been Hitler's 128th birthday in a wooded area in southwestern Poland last spring. The participants chanted "Sieg Heil" and praised Hitler as they burned a large swastika.

The report has provoked widespread shock in Poland, which was occupied by Germany during World War II and subjected to widespread massacres.