Resort under new management cancels 10 weddings

BARTLETT, N.H. — A New Hampshire resort is telling guests it's refunding deposits on 10 weddings.

WMUR-TV reports Attitash Mountain Resort in Bartlett, which is under new management, says it severely regrets that the guests are being put in this unfortunate situation. A specific reason for the cancellations wasn't immediately known.

Samantha Lary was scheduled to be married at the Bartlett hotel in September. Weeks ago, her parents said they got an email informing them that new management coming in the spring may not honour their block of guest rooms. On Friday, they got a call that the wedding was cancelled , too.

Maryann Lary, the mother of the bride, said she was in shock.

