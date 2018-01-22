Senate roll vote on measure to fund government until Feb. 8

The 81-18 roll call Monday by which the Senate agreed to a stopgap spending measure to fund the government until Feb. 8.

A "yes" vote is a vote to pass the bill.

Voting yes were 32 Democrats, 48 Republicans and 1 independent.

Voting no were 15 Democrats, 2 Republicans and 1 independent.

Democrats Yes

Baldwin, Wis.; Bennet, Colo.; Brown, Ohio; Cantwell, Wash.; Cardin, Md.; Carper, Del.; Casey, Pa.; Coons, Del.; Donnelly, Ind.; Duckworth, Ill.; Durbin, Ill.; Hassan, N.H.; Heinrich, N.M.; Heitkamp, N.D.; Jones, Ala.; Kaine, Va.; Klobuchar, Minn.; Manchin, W.V.; McCaskill, Mo.; Murray, Wash.; Nelson, Fla.; Peters, Mich.; Reed, R.I.; Schatz, Hawaii; Schumer, N.Y.; Shaheen, N.H.; Smith, Minn.; Stabenow, Mich.; Udall, N.M.; Van Hollen, Md.; Warner, Va.; Whitehouse, R.I.

Democrats No

Blumenthal, Conn.; Booker, N.J.; Cortez Masto, Nev.; Feinstein, Calif.; Gillibrand, N.Y.; Harris, Calif.; Hirono, Hawaii; Leahy, Vt.; Markey, Mass.; Menendez, N.J.; Merkley, Ore.; Murphy, Conn.; Tester, Mont.; Warren, Mass.; Wyden, Ore.

Republicans Yes

Alexander, Tenn.; Barrasso, Wyo.; Blunt, Mo.; Boozman, Ark.; Burr, N.C.; Capito, W.V.; Cassidy, La.; Cochran, Miss.; Collins, Maine; Corker, Tenn.; Cornyn, Texas; Cotton, Ark.; Crapo, Idaho; Cruz, Texas; Daines, Mont.; Enzi, Wyo.; Ernst, Iowa; Fischer, Neb.; Flake, Ariz.; Gardner, Colo.; Graham, S.C.; Grassley, Iowa; Hatch, Utah; Heller, Nev.; Hoeven, N.D.; Inhofe, Okla.; Isakson, Ga.; Johnson, Wis.; Kennedy, La.; Lankford, Okla.; McConnell, Ky.; Moran, Kan.; Murkowski, Alaska; Perdue, Ga.; Portman, Ohio; Risch, Idaho; Roberts, Kan.; Rounds, S.D.; Rubio, Fla.; Sasse, Neb.; Scott, S.C.; Shelby, Ala.; Sullivan, Alaska; Thune, S.D.; Tillis, N.C.; Toomey, Pa.; Wicker, Miss.; Young, Ind.

Republicans No

Lee, Utah; Paul, Ky.

Republicans Not Voting

McCain, Ariz.

Independents Yes

King, Maine.

Independents No