Sheriff: Shooting at Texas high school, suspect in custody

ITALY, Texas — Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.

The Ellis County sheriff's office said on Twitter that the "shooter is in custody" after the shooting early Monday at the school in Italy (IT-lee), some 45 miles (70 kilometres ) south of Dallas.

No injuries have been confirmed in the shooting.

The sheriff's office says students have been moved from the school and an investigation is ongoing.

A sheriff's office dispatcher, Debra Murray, said the shooting took place at Italy High School. Murray declined to release additional details.