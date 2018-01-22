Sheriff: Shooting at Texas high school, suspect in custody
A
A
Share via Email
ITALY, Texas — Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.
The Ellis County sheriff's office said on Twitter that the "shooter is in custody" after the shooting early Monday at the school in Italy (IT-lee), some 45 miles (70
No injuries have been confirmed in the shooting.
The sheriff's office says students have been moved from the school and an investigation is ongoing.
A sheriff's office dispatcher, Debra Murray, said the shooting took place at Italy High School. Murray declined to release additional details.
A message left with the school district was not immediately returned.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
‘He would not kill anybody,’ says sister of man charged in Gay Village slayings
-
Police in N.S. search for man accused of assaulting, forcing woman into car
-
'We want to make school for everybody:’ A look inside the new Dartmouth South Academy
-
Woman confirmed as victim in second suspicious death in Dartmouth: Halifax police