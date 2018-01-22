News / World

Skydiver killed after falling onto roof in California

PERRIS, Calif. — A skydiver has died in an accident in Southern California.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the skydiver was found on the roof of a residence in the city of Perris on Monday afternoon. Cal Fire says the person died at the scene.

Perris is a centre for skydiving about 70 miles (112 kilometres ) southeast of Los Angeles.

