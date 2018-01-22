Sports doctor back in court to hear from assault victims

LANSING, Mich. — More young women and girls who say they were assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor are due in court for a fifth day of victim statements before he gets his sentence.

Larry Nassar sat in the witness chair last week so more than 80 women and girls could look at him and describe the impact of being assaulted by him. Nassar molested them with his hands. He was a doctor at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

The hearing is resuming Monday in Lansing, Michigan.