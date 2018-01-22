Springfield's Lincoln Home closed due to government shutdown
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Springfield's Lincoln Home National Historic Site is closed due to the federal government shutdown.
The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that a recorded message on the home's phone line says the park is closed and will reopen once the shutdown has ended. The closure started Saturday morning. The home's visitor
The shutdown doesn't affect other Lincoln sites in Springfield because they are operated by Illinois state government.
The Lincoln Home was closed for 16 days during the last federal government shutdown in October 2013. About 30 employees were furloughed with only law enforcement personnel left at the site.
