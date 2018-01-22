Supreme Court hops into case of endangered dusky gopher frog

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says it will take up a dispute over Louisiana timberland that the federal government called critical habitat for an endangered frog found only in Mississippi.

The justices agreed Monday to review a lower-court ruling that upheld a federal agency's designation of the 1,500-acre (607-hectare) tract owned by the Weyerhaeuser (WEHR'-how-zur) Co. as the only potential breeding ground outside Mississippi for dusky gopher frogs.

The frog spends most of its life underground and travels to above-ground ponds only to breed.