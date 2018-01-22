Swiss police say 8 men stuck in Alpine cave for 2 more days

BERLIN — Swiss police say eight men who have been stuck in a cave in the Alps since Saturday will likely have to spend at least another 48 hours underground because of flooding.

The group, including a qualified guide, entered the Hoelloch cave in the Muotathal valley in central Switzerland on Saturday morning on what was supposed to be a two-day expedition.

The men, aged 25 to 55, were unable to leave the cave on Sunday because of an inrush of water. They are waiting in a bivouac that is secure from flooding.

Schwyz canton (police) said Monday that the men are all unhurt.