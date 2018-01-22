Team USA parade uniforms include touch of American frontier

NEW YORK — Polo Ralph Lauren unveiled Team USA's Olympic uniforms Monday for opening and closing ceremonies in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The brand went classic in red, white and blue. It built technology into parkas that offers extra heat and allows athletes to use cellphones to adjust the temperature.

On their hands will be rawhide brown suede gloves straight out of the America frontier. They're fringed and lined in white with hand beading of the Olympic rings, American flag and the word "Polo" in red.

For the opening parade, U.S. athletes will wear moto-inspired skinny jeans with a generous stretch. For closing they'll don a navy knit structured sweat pant design.