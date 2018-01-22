The Latest: 15-year-old girl hurt in Texas school shooting
ITALY, Texas — The Latest on a shooting at a Texas high school (all times local):
10:20 a.m.
Authorities say a 15-year-old female student has been airlifted to a hospital after being shot at a Texas high school and a 16-year-old male student is in custody.
Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald of the Ellis County Sheriff's Office says the female student was airlifted to a hospital in Dallas following the shooting early Monday in the small town of Italy (IT-lee), 45 miles (70
He said he had no information on her condition.
The sheriff's office says students have been moved from the school and an investigation is ongoing.
A sheriff's office dispatcher, Debra Murray, said the shooting took place at Italy High School.
A message left with the school district was not immediately returned.
___
This item has been corrected to show the sheriff's official is called Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald, not Sgt. Joe Fitz Fitzgerald.
___
9:15 a.m.
Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.
The Ellis County sheriff's office said on Twitter that the "shooter is in custody" after the shooting early Monday at the school in Italy (IT-lee), some 45 miles (70
No injuries have been confirmed in the shooting.
The sheriff's office says students have been moved from the school and an investigation is ongoing.
A sheriff's office dispatcher, Debra Murray, said the shooting took place at Italy High School. Murray declined to release additional details.
A message left with the school district was not immediately returned.
