The Latest: Bangladesh says Rohingya repatriation postponed

DHAKA, Bangladesh — The Latest on the preparations for repatriating Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar (all times local):

noon

A Bangladesh official says the repatriation of Rohingya Muslim refugees back to Myanmar, which was scheduled to begin Tuesday, has been postponed.

Abul Kalam, commissioner of the Refugees, Relief and Repatriation Commission in the coastal area of Cox's Bazar, gave no details beyond saying that officials "are working on this."