The Latest: Foot of snow expected in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Latest on the winter storm in Minnesota (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising against travelling in portions of southwest Minnesota because of white out conditions. The visibility issue extends from Worthington east to Albert Lea and north to Mankato. The roadways involved include portions of Highway 30, Highway 91 and Highway 59.

A blizzard warning is in effect for much of south central and southeastern Minnesota.

Dozens of school districts cancelled classes Monday, including Albert Lea, Mankato, Rochester and Winona.

8:59 a.m.

A winter storm is expected to intensify as the day goes on, bringing more than a foot of snow to southern Minnesota.

Rochester, Albert Lea and Winona are among school districts closed Monday as road conditions deteriorate. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning to the south where the storm could drop 10 to 14 inches of snow in an area from Fairmont to near Mankato and Red Wing.

Travel on Interstate 90 is expected to be treacherous later Monday, along with I-35 heading south from the Twin Cities.