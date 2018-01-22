The Latest: Hawaii governor now knows Twitter password

HONOLULU — The Latest on a missile alert mistakenly sent by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency earlier this month (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Gov. David Ige says he and his team took so long to post a message to social media about the recent missile alert being a false alarm because he didn't know his Twitter username and password.

Ige told reporters Monday he's since put his username and password into his cellphone. He says he can now use social media without waiting for his staff.

The governor was asked why his Twitter account relayed a Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweet about the false alarm at 8:24 a.m. on Jan. 13 even though Ige learned about the mistake 15 minutes earlier at 8:09 a.m.

Ige's communications staff members manage his social media accounts, as is the case with many politicians.

Ige spokeswoman Cindy McMillan said Friday the governor had to track her down to prepare a message for the public before they could post anything.

____

5 p.m.

The executive officer of Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency is planning to retire by year's end.

Toby Clairmont told The Associated Press Monday his decision has nothing to do with the recent alert that mistakenly warned the public of a missile headed to Hawaii. He says he decided on retirement two years ago and no one asked him to step down.

Clairmont says he posted his career plans on Facebook but wasn't prepared to publicly announce his retirement.

Clairmont, a registered nurse, says he was at home when a state worker mistakenly sent the alert.

Gov. David Ige's spokeswoman Cindy McMillan says the governor didn't ask for Clairmont's retirement.