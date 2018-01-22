The Latest: 3 people out at USA Gymnastics board

LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on the sentencing of former sports doctor Larry Nassar (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Three key members of the board that oversees USA Gymnastics have resigned.

The Indianapolis-based group trains Olympians, including many who said they were sexually assaulted by a team doctor, Larry Nassar.

The resignations of chairman Paul Parilla, vice chairman Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley were announced Monday while Nassar victims spoke for a fifth day at a Michigan court hearing.

USA Gymnastics President Kerry Perry says the resignations "will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change."

Former President Steve Penny quit last March after critics said the organization failed to protect gymnasts from abusive coaches and Nassar.

12:05 p.m.

The judge overseeing the sentencing for former Michigan sports doctor Larry Nassar says victims are an "army" and "sister survivor warriors."

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina made the remarks Monday, on the fifth day of a hearing at which nearly 100 victim statements have been given by women and girls who say Nassar sexually assaulted them under the guise of medical treatment.

The judge is addressing each speaker. Typically the courtroom breaks into applause after. The number of women and girls wanting to speak is growing by the day.

More than 140 victim impact statements are now expected. Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography crimes. He faces a minimum prison sentence of 25 to 40 years in the molestation case.

1 a.m.

More young women and girls who say they were assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor are due in court for a fifth day to make victim statements before he is sentenced.

Larry Nassar sat in the witness chair last week as more than 80 women and girls described the impact of being assaulted by him. Nassar has admitted molesting athletes during treatment when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Roughly 100 victims are expected to make statements or have them read in court during the marathon sentencing hearing that resumes Monday in Lansing, Michigan.