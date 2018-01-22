The Latest: Solar panels, washing machines hit with tariffs

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported solar panels and washing machines (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump is approving tariffs on imported solar-energy components and large washing machines in a bid to help U.S. manufacturers.

The administration cast Monday's decisions as part of Trump's pledge to put American companies and jobs first.

The administration is imposing an immediate tariff of 30 per cent on most imported solar modules, with the rate declining before phasing out after four years.

For large residential washing machines, tariffs will start at up to 50 per cent and phase out after three years.