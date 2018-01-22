The Latest: Solar panels, washing machines hit with tariffs
WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported solar panels and washing machines (all times local):
5:55 p.m.
President Donald Trump is approving tariffs on imported solar-energy components and large washing machines in a bid to help U.S. manufacturers.
The administration cast Monday's decisions as part of Trump's pledge to put American companies and jobs first.
The administration is imposing an immediate tariff of 30
For large residential washing machines, tariffs will start at up to 50
The U.S. solar industry is split over the issue. Two small subsidiaries of foreign companies that made solar cells in the U.S.
