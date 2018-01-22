The Latest: Suspect surrenders in shooting of boy in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy in Compton (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says a man suspected in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy in Compton has turned himself in.

A department statement says 29-year-old Dwayne Christopher Ward turned himself in to homicide detectives at 2:30 p.m. Monday and has been taken to a sheriff's station where he's being held without bail.

Investigators had earlier withheld the suspect's name but said they were in contact with his family and attorney to arrange a surrender.

Authorities say the boy was shot after an argument between two men in a parking lot Saturday evening. One man opened fire as the other man got into a car with his girlfriend. A bullet struck the child, who was in the car.

___

6:28 a.m.

