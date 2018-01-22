The Latest: Tillerson says US discussing Syria security zone
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — The Latest on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Europe (all times local):
5:30 p.m.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the United States is discussing with Turkey and others the possibility of setting up a security zone on the Syria border to address Turkey's concerns about a Kurdish enclave there.
Tillerson said Monday while
He says a security zone could help stabilize the situation and meet Turkey's legitimate concerns for their security. Turkey considers the U.S.-backed Kurdish militia in Syria a terror organization because of its affiliation to Turkey's own Kurdish insurgency.
___
10:50 a.m.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has become the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the new American embassy in London, a building that President Donald Trump derided for its cost and location.
Opening a nearly weeklong trip to Europe on Monday amid a government shutdown back home, Tillerson went to the embassy to greet the U.S. ambassador to Britain. A planned meeting with embassy staffers was
Earlier this month, Trump said he had
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tristan Cleveland: Stop blaming obese people for obesity, when Halifax planning is more to blame
-
Halifax police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant in human trafficking probe
-
‘He would not kill anybody,’ says sister of man charged in Gay Village slayings
-
'We want to make school for everybody:’ A look inside the new Dartmouth South Academy