UN agency for Palestinians seeks funds after US cuts
GAZA, Palestinian Territory — The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees has launched what it is calling an "unprecedented"
UNRWA's commissioner-general, Pierre Krahenbuhl, on Monday called last week's U.S. decision "abrupt and harmful." His agency provides education, health and welfare services for more than 5 million refugees and their descendants across the Middle East. Some two-thirds of Gaza's 2 million people rely on UNRWA for assistance.
The "Dignity is Priceless" campaign aims to raise $500 million to ensure that the agency's core services are unaffected.
The U.S., which is the largest donor to UNRWA, withheld a $65 million payment.
President Donald Trump has blamed the Palestinians for a deadlock in peace efforts and threatened to cut U.S. assistance.