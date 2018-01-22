UN agency for Palestinians seeks funds after US cuts

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees has launched what it is calling an "unprecedented" fundraising appeal seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in response to funding cuts by the Trump administration.

UNRWA's commissioner-general, Pierre Krahenbuhl, on Monday called last week's U.S. decision "abrupt and harmful." His agency provides education, health and welfare services for more than 5 million refugees and their descendants across the Middle East. Some two-thirds of Gaza's 2 million people rely on UNRWA for assistance.

The "Dignity is Priceless" campaign aims to raise $500 million to ensure that the agency's core services are unaffected.

The U.S., which is the largest donor to UNRWA, withheld a $65 million payment.