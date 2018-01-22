Wild ride: 'Jumanji' holds on to top spot at box office
NEW YORK — "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" notched its third straight weekend on top of the box office, besting a pair of new releases — "12 Strong" and "Den of Thieves" — both of which still managed to slightly outperform expectations.
Sony's "Jumanji" took in $19.5 million in ticket sales in its fifth weekend of releases, according to final box-office figures Monday. The reboot, starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, has shown surprisingly strong legs after spending its first two weeks of release in second behind "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Its cumulative total through Sunday is $316.5 million.
Warner Bros.' "12 Strong," about U.S. special forces sent to Afghanistan in the weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, followed with $15.8 million in its debut. STX Entertainment's crime thriller "Den of Thieves" debuted in third with $15.2 million.
1. "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle," Sony, $19,505,170, 3,704 locations, $5,266 average, $316,450,318, 5 weeks.
2. "12 Strong," Warner Bros., $15,815,025, 3,002 locations, $5,268 average, $15,815,025, 1 week.
3. "Den Of Thieves," STX Entertainment, $15,206,108, 2,432 locations, $6,253 average, $15,206,108, 1 week.
4. "The Post," 20th Century Fox, $11,716,960, 2,851 locations, $4,110 average, $44,758,362, 5 weeks.
5. "The Greatest Showman," 20th Century Fox, $10,644,824, 2,823 locations, $3,771 average, $113,125,431, 5 weeks.
6. "Paddington 2," Warner Bros., $8,009,129, 3,702 locations, $2,163 average, $24,810,362, 2 weeks.
7. "The Commuter," Lionsgate, $6,603,842, 2,892 locations, $2,283 average, $25,627,371, 2 weeks.
8. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Disney, $6,555,435, 2,456 locations, $2,669 average, $604,273,911, 6 weeks.
9. "Insidious: The Last Key," Universal, $5,874,055, 2,546 locations, $2,307 average, $58,658,320, 3 weeks.
10. "Forever My Girl," Roadside Attractions, $4,245,490, 1,114 locations, $3,811 average, $4,245,490, 1 week.
11. "Proud Mary," Sony, $3,568,996, 2,125 locations, $1,680 average, $16,850,600, 2 weeks.
12. "Phantom Thread," Focus Features, $3,246,720, 896 locations, $3,624 average, $6,059,449, 4 weeks.
13. "Pitch Perfect 3," Universal, $3,022,185, 1,772 locations, $1,706 average, $100,535,230, 5 weeks.
14. "I, Tonya," Neon Rated, $2,859,938, 799 locations, $3,579 average, $14,508,658, 7 weeks.
15. "Darkest Hour," Focus Features, $2,729,810, 1,341 locations, $2,036 average, $40,792,987, 9 weeks.
16. "The Shape Of Water," Fox Searchlight, $2,186,311, 853 locations, $2,563 average, $30,195,358, 8 weeks.
17. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri," Fox Searchlight, $1,917,162, 954 locations, $2,010 average, $31,994,519, 11 weeks.
18. "Coco," Disney, $1,910,672, 878 locations, $2,176 average, $200,726,972, 9 weeks.
19. "Ferdinand," 20th Century Fox, $1,686,160, 1,212 locations, $1,391 average, $79,172,376, 6 Weeks.
20. "Molly's Game," STX Entertainment, $1,622,177, 1,091 locations, $1,487 average, $24,280,686, 4 weeks.
